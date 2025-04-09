The White Lotus star Walton Goggins opens up about his emotional connection with his character

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Walton Goggins has opened up about his emotional and personal connection with his White Lotus character, Rick, saying that there is always “beauty” in “the depths of our despair.”

Speaking with Vulture following the release of the show’s season finale, the actor spoke about his own trip to Thailand during a traumatic time after his wife Leanne Knight committed suicide.

His character is in Thailand with his girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), to confront the man he believes killed his father – who ends up being his father – and dies after murdering him.

The 53-year-old went to Thailand in the past “looking for peace, looking for some resolution that was not so dissimilar from what Rick was looking for.”

He referred to the circumstances as “dramatically different,” and said he was “as lost as Rick is lost” and “had nothing” for his now-wife, Nadia Conners, whom he was one year into dating.

“I understood, intimately, Rick’s frame of mind,” he noted, explaining that he and his character both needed to learn that “in the depths of our despair, there is always beauty around us.”

Following the release of this interview, Walton’s GQ interview from February has resurfaced as he speaks about his travels following the death of his former wife.

“I spent the next three years looking for an excuse,” he recalled.

“Not to end it, but certainly putting myself in situations that were questionable, not with drugs or anything like that, just life experiences and traveling. And I really went all over the world.”

The Righteous Gemstones star also told the outlet about revisiting many of those spots in Thailand while he was there filming season three of The White Lotus.

“The first island we were staying on, I realized, ‘I’ve been on this road before.’ And then the next island we went to, I realized, ‘I’ve definitely been on this beach before. I know this boardwalk.’ And all of the things kept coming back.”

In fact, Walton shot his last White Lotus scene in Bangkok right in front of a dock and hotel where he arrived to the country “20 years ago in so much f*****g pain.”

“I think I haven’t had the time to fully unpack the symmetry between those two people showing up at the same place, separated by 20 years. And a wife and a kid and peace and all the rest of it,” he noted.

“I wish I could hug that guy. I wish I could whisper in his ear, ‘You’re going to be OK. Life continues … if you can just hold on and lean into it and keep walking the walk that you’re walking, and keep looking for the answers.’”