The White Lotus star Walton Goggins SHUTS DOWN interview questions about co-star Aimee Lou Wood amid ‘feud’ speculation

White Lotus star Walton Goggins SHUT DOWN an interview question about co-star Aimee Lou Wood amid speculation that the pair have an ongoing “feud.”

While filming season three of the popular HBO series in Thailand, the actors who portrayed Rick and Chelsea had talked about how close they were to one another.

However, eagle-eyed followers soon realised that only a few weeks later, they had unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Now, The Times’ Ed Porton has reported that during an interview with Walton, the interview “went off the rails” when he attempted to bring up his co-star Aimee.

His publicist team, who were watching the interview, swiftly cut off the conversation when the journalist enquired about his relationship with Amy.

The actor sternly replied: “I’m not gonna have that conversation.”

One publicist said: “We’re not going there, thank you,” and then another swiftly changed the subject.

Ed brought up the topic again when he enquired about a potential reunion with Aimee when he hosts Saturday Night Live the following week.

However, Walton chose to ignore the question, which led his publicist to interrupt to talk about his next movie, The Uninvited.

Ed brought up Aimee once again, for a third time, but Walton said, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media – it’s in a vacuum.”

The actor responded angrily to Ed’s last attempt to bring up his co-star, saying: “What the f**k, Ed! Come On buddy. Wow.”

His publicists swiftly ended the interview, following Ed’s fourth attempt at bringing up his co-star.

The actor first fuelled speculation of a “feud” with his The White Lotus co-star and on-screen love interest, Aimee Lou Wood, last month following the dramatic finale of the third season.

The actor raised eyebrows by praising Saturday Night Live’s recent parody of the hit HBO series with a sketch called The White Potus.

Under a clip of the sketch on Instagram, Walton commented: “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg.”

Walton’s reaction to the sketch was a stark contrast to Aimee Lou Wood’s response, as she was very unhappy with their portrayal of her character Chelsea.