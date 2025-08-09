The surprising popular drama series that Billy Joel is a huge fan of

Billy Joel has revealed that he is a big fan of a hugely popular drama series, and is highly invested in the show’s love triangle.

The singer is watching The Summer I Turned Pretty, and he was even named dropped in the latest episode of the Prime Video series.

In episode 5 of season 3, the five-time Grammy winner got an honorary mention as Belly (Lola Tung) goes to visit a fancy bakery to look at wedding cakes.

When Belly eyes up a cake she wants, the shop owner says, “Billy Joel picked that cake for his 70th. We have a really exclusive client base.”

The Vienna singer then went on to repost the clip on Instagram, and asked the hugely debated question to his followers, “Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?”

In May, Billy’s wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, shared a health update on the singer after it was announced that he will be cancelling all his “scheduled concerts” after being diagnosed with a serious brain condition.

A post on the singer’s Instagram account announced the news that he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain.

The post read: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances.”

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health.”

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

The 76-year-old himself said: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

In another post on Billy’s official Instagram page, his wife wrote in a statement alongside a photo of them and their daughters: “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support.”

Alexis continued: “We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world.”

“We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

Billy and Alexis tied the knot back in 2015 and share two daughter together, Della Rose and Remy Anne.

He also shares an adult daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.