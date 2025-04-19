This is the sister who Khloé Kardashian feels is her ‘eternal partner in life and love’

Khloé Kardashian has shared which one of her sisters she believes to be her “eternal partner in life and love” in a birthday post for them.

The Good American founder took to Instagram to share some sweet childhood photos of her and Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate another year around the sun.

“Happy Birthday, my sweet Janie Jane, my sweet buttercup apple pie,” began Khloé in the caption.

She continued: “My eternal partner in life and love […] still – you are the most magical thing I’ve ever known. Truly, one of God’s finest works. You carry a light that no one else has. You are the silliest, tiniest little thing – but also the mightiest.”

The reality TV star also penned that Kourtney has “has no idea how deeply I cherish, love, and adore you.”

“I need you in this life. I need you in every lifetime. Your laugh is one of my favorite sounds in the world, and your spirit is still my favorite kind of magic. Don’t ever lose that magic, Kourt.”

The mom-of-two expressed that they are like “twin flames” and “were always meant to find each other in this life.”

“You will always be my girl,” Khloé continued in the caption, and stated the eldest of the Kardashian sisters is her “ultimate Polly Pocket.”

“You are my forever. My person. My soulmate in sister form. Nothing can break you and I. Happy birthday, my tiny girl. May this year be your most magical one yet. Always and forever and even after forever💜.”

Kourtney then went on to comment on the post saying: “This caption 🥺🥺😭 forever and ever and beyond that!”

This post comes a few days after Khloé revealed her family members found out about the cheating scandals before she did.

The 40-year-old confessed that both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner learned of infidelity in Khloe’s past relationships before she did, but she doesn’t hold it against them.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloé opened up about her past relationships and the trials and tribulations with them. “Kim has known about the cheating—I think both of the cheating stuff—I think Kim found out first,” she said.

“Which is crazy. And then my mom, with my ex-husband, [Lamar Odom] she knew things before I did and had to tell me.” “When Kim found out that Tristan was cheating on me, she was about to sit down for Keeping Up interviews and it happened while she was in the interview chair,” Khloé recalled. “I don’t know if as much would have been shown if that’s not how it was unfolding in real time. We just happened to be filming all the f****g time.”

“I would rather a family member than a stranger. I don’t like that any of this stuff happened, but I don’t—I would rather it them. I’m not someone that gets mad at the messenger.” Khloé and her ex-husband Lamar famously tied the knot just one month after they first met back in 2009. However, after the NBA player’s cheating scandal and drug relapse in August 2013, the marriage started to deteriorate, and Khloé filed for divorce in December of that same year. But when Lamar was discovered comatose in a Nevada brothel in October 2015, Khloé paused their divorce proceedings and stepped in to help him during his months-long recovery. But the following year, Khloé cut all ties with the former Lakers player and eventually finalised their divorce after she found out he was doing drugs again. The 40-year-old’s other long-term relationship that ended because of infidelity was with the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The former couple started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. They went on to split at the end of 2021, after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. However, the pair are still close as they co-parent their two children, True and Tatum.