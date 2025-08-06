The REAL reason why Matthew McConaughey didn’t land the lead role in Titanic

It has been revealed that Matthew McConaughey almost landed the iconic role of Jack Dawson in Titanic.

The actor was in contention for the role in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster, but it ended up going to Leonardo DiCaprio after he refused to adapt to the director’s requests.

In Jon Landau’s new memoir, The Bigger Picture, the producer claims that the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star even went as far as to do a chemistry read with Kate Winslet, who “was taken with Matthew, his presence and charm.”

“Matthew did the scene with the drawl,” Jon recalled, which left the director asking him to do it over again without his native Texas accent.

James said, “That’s great. Now let’s try it a different way.”

According to Jon, the future Oscar winner wasn’t interested in swapping out his twang and told the director, “No. That was pretty good. Thanks.”

As James’ longtime producer, who died in 2024 after a battle with cancer, puts it in his memoir – “Let’s just say, that was it for McConaughey.”

Speaking on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast back in 2021, Matthew opened up about getting to the late-stages of auditions for the iconic part.

“I went and read with Kate Winslet, and it was not one of the auditions—they filmed it so it was like into screen test time,” said the 55-year-old.

“After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me, and when we got outside, they were like, ‘That went great.’ I mean, kind of, like, hugs.”

Matthew added at the time, “I really thought it was going to happen. It did not.”

He also went on to confirm that he was never offered the role of Jack, despite long-standing rumours claiming otherwise.

“I asked Cameron about this, because the gossip over the years that I heard and would see written about me was that I had the role in Titanic and turned it down,” he explained.

“Not factual. I did not get offered that role.”

While Matthew of course went on to have a hugely successful acting career, he admitted that there was part of him that wished he’d gotten cast in Titanic.

“For a while, I was saying, ‘I gotta find that agent. They’re in trouble’… I did not ever get the offer.”