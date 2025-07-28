The Kardashian-Jenner clan share sweet snaps from grandma MJ’s 91st birthday celebration

Kylie Jenner and her sister Khloé Kardashian gave fans a heartwarming look into their grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell’s 91st birthday celebrations over the weekend.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul joined Khloé, 41, and their mother Kris Jenner for a family gathering at The Ivy, a well-known celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Kylie shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a sweet shot of her sitting with MJ at the table, both smiling during the intimate celebration.

Kylie wore a black-and-white MiuMiu minidress, pairing it with sleek, centre-parted dark hair that fell in soft waves.

Her grandmother, MJ, looked elegant in a colourful floral blazer and matching trousers, making a stylish statement for the occasion.

Kylie included a sweet sisterly snap with Khloe, showing the pair rubbing each other’s noses at the dinner table.

Khloé showcased her signature style in a fitted black dress adorned with white floral patterns.

She paired the look with black pumps and wore her hair in soft waves.

One video captured the sweet moment MJ was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by her family and friends.

Kris stood proudly beside her mother as MJ admired a round cake topped with floral decorations and a gold “91” candle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kourtney Kardashian was also present at the celebration and marked the occasion with a red heart and balloon emojis on social media.

Kris led the birthday tributes for her mum MJ with a sweet Instagram post and family photos.

The 69-year-old looked stunning in a bold yellow, gold, black, and white dress with a matching cardigan, with her signature short hair styled in soft curls.

In her heartfelt caption, Kris called MJ “the heart and soul of our family” and thanked her for being her biggest support.

Kylie also gave followers a closer look at a celebratory dessert, which featured pastel yellow frosting and intricate sugary detail.

A close-up revealed what appeared to be a classic cheesecake topped with shiny, gold balloon-style candles in the shape of ’91’.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 44, marked the occasion by reposting a collection of photo collages originally shared by fan accounts to honour MJ’s special day.