The Hills star Lo Bosworth announces marriage and pregnancy news in joint celebration

The Hills star Lo Bosworth has announced she has married her partner Domenic Natale and they are expecting their first child together.

The reality star and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers.

Sharing a collection of sweet snaps from their wedding over the weekend, the pair can be seen sharing a kiss, as Domenic cradled her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lo Bosworth Natale (@lobosworth)

The 38-year-old captioned the joint announcement: “We said yes with joy. And life, with its most tender timing, said yes right back. 🤍💍🍼”

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine over the weekend, Lo said: “We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now. I’m about four months pregnant, and before starting our fertility journey we thought about a big, New York City wedding.”

She continued: “Once our family plans got underway however, we changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnant: an intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home. We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful decor and relax.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lo Bosworth Natale (@lobosworth)

Earlier this year, the pair announced they had gotten engaged, sharing a sweet black-and-white pic of the couple kissing.

Lo captioned the post: “For you, my darling, it could only be a ‘yes’. Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me.”

‌

“All my love, L”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lo Bosworth Natale (@lobosworth)

Lo shot to fame on the early 2000’s MTV reality shows Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills.

During her time on The Hills, Lo dated co-star Scott Hochstadt for two years but eventually called it quits.