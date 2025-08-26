The Conjuring stars question Matt Rife’s intentions in buying the real-life house: ‘I am curious’

The Conjuring stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have questioned comedian Matt Rife’s intentions for buying the real-life house, which inspired the films.

The comedian announced he had purchased the house earlier this month, becoming the “guardian” of the infamous haunted Annabelle doll.

“I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum,” Rife wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who play demon experts Ed and Lorraine Warren in the Conjuring cinematic universe, spoke about the purchase.

“I’d love to pick his brain,” Vera said, confessing that she had immediately sent the news to Patrick when it was announced.

She continued, stating that she had been “so curious as to what was going to happen with that piece of real estate,” and that she would “like to know his intentions.”

Patrick agreed: “It’s a private little street. There are neighbours everywhere. [The Warrens] lived in the same house for a long, long time, so it’s not like some estate on a massive acreage. It’s just on a block. It’s a normal house on a street in Monroe, Connecticut.”

“So I am curious. I can’t imagine the people that live on that street want lines of cars paying money to go into the house,” the actor added.

“I hope he doesn’t have a garage sale,” Vera joked of the comedian, who is now a legal guardian and caretaker of the investigators’ collection of 750 artefacts, including the infamous Annabelle doll.

I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @Elton Castee !! If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I'm incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et… We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place.

The comedian announced in a TikTok video earlier this month that he and his friend Elton Castee had “officially purchased” the home and museum.

“I must go on record and say we do not legally own the items, but we are the legal guardians and caretakers of the items for at least the next five years,” he said.