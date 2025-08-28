Tennis star Anna Kournikova ‘expecting fourth child’ with Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova is reportedly expecting her fourth child with her longtime partner Enrique Iglesias.

The former tennis pro, 44, was recently spotted sporting a suspected baby bump whilst doing the school run, according to Spanish publication Hola.

She is believed to be halfway through the pregnancy with no known complications.

The pair, who have been together since 2001, already share three children – twins Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and Mary, 5.

The Hero singer and retired sportswoman, who welcomed their twins in 2017 and daughter in 2020, are said to be “overjoyed” about the pregnancy.

The rumour mill about the pregnancy began churning earlier in the summer when Anna was photographed wearing uncharacteristically oversized clothing when out running errands with her daughters.

At that time, her absence at Enrique’s first concert in Spain in six years heightened fan’s suspicions she may expecting, given pregnant women are advised against flying on long-haul flights.

The musician, who turned 50 earlier this year, has been living in Miami since the late 90s with the Russian personality joining him shortly after they began dating.

Whether the couple are married has been a topic of great contention over the years.

In 2012, Enrique referred to Anna as his wife, causing much confusion but later said: “I honestly didn’t mean to confuse people.

“I thought it’d be easier for the audience to understand than if I said ‘my girl,” he added, as reported by the Daily Mail at the time.

Anna walked away from professional tennis in 2003 at just 21-years-old and has shied away from the limelight ever since.

During her career, the 44-year-old endured several injuries. Fans were concerned when she was photographed wearing an orthopedic boot earlier this year.

She was previously ranked No. 8 in the world and she won the Australian Open doubles championship, but never secured a singles Grand Slam title.