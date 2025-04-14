Teddi Mellencamp shares ‘scary’ health update: ‘For the first time, I’m really scared’

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a “scary” health update after she revealed she has stage four cancer in a heartbreaking previous update on her battle with the disease.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who was diagnosed with multiple brain tumours in February that spread to her lungs, has confirmed her cancer has progressed to the most advanced stage.

During a recent conversation with Nightline, Teddi stated she was currently undergoing immunotherapy and confessed thinking about the odds isn’t necessarily good.

“I learned this isn’t the best question to ask if you’re doing immunotherapy, because immunotherapy has only been around 10 years,” she said and confessed she was upset when her doctor revealed the therapy has a “50/50” chance of working.

“It’s one of my favorite things to ask: ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they oftentimes say 50/50,” she continued, recalling that she responded: “50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50% of the time. I don’t want this.”

“And [the doctor’s] like, ‘No, it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around so that’s how long the study has worked.’ So that’s when I then try to find the positive,” she added.

In a post shared on Instagram earlier this month, the 43-year-old, who was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, thanked her followers for their support.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone,” she said.

“And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

The reality star said that April 1st was the first time she had immunotherapy and radiation on the same day, and the treatment left her feeling “so tired and run down.”

“I kinda thought that I had already beaten it,” she confessed. “And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumours. So there’s so many different highs and lows.”

Despite her cancer reaching stage four, Teddi said she is hopeful about her treatment.

“I’m just thinking about all the goals that I have for the future for myself and for my kids,” she added.

In February, the 43-year-old shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple brain tumours.

The US reality star, who shot to fame on seasons 8 – 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, received the diagnosis after battling melanoma for years.

Teddi underwent surgery to remove two of the tumours from her brain, but later revealed that they removed more than expected – four in total.

In another update on Instagram last month, the mother-of-three revealed that doctors had found more tumours in her body.

She wrote: “Update from my scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren’t able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma.”

“The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them.”

“I am feeling positive— that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names,” she joked.

“Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!

Shortly before her diagnosis, Teddi had shared a graphic image of her cancer surgery scar to mark World Cancer Day, after spending years removing 17 different spots of melanoma.

“It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled,” she captioned the post.

Teddi shares three children with her ex-husband Edwin Arroyave.

The couple announced their split last November, after 13 years of marriage.