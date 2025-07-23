Ad
Teddi Mellencamp left ‘shaken’ after attempted break in amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp has been left “shaken” after an attempted break-in at her home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the reality star and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, were startled after the security system went off when they were at the home.

By the time the police arrived, the suspects had fled. 

Teddi Mellencamp

After the news hit headlines, Teddi didn’t share many details, just a simple message stating: “Love you all. Thanks for checking in. I am not texting back, but I am ok. Resting.”

However, she later shared a further joint statement with Edwin.

The statement read: “We are grateful that everyone is unharmed. While we are shaken, we are fortunate to have the latest in home security systems, which scared off the intruders.”

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave joint statement | INSTAGRAM

“Authorities were alerted and swiftly responded. We appreciate everyone’s heightened concern in light of recent criminal activities in our area, but we are safe,” they added.

The news comes amid Teddi’s ongoing battle with cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who was diagnosed with multiple brain tumours in February that spread to her lungs, confirmed that her cancer had progressed to the most advanced stage in April.

In a recent interview with Glamour, she spoke honestly about how hard it’s been to deal with her illness.

Teddi Mellencamp | INSTAGRAM

“When you go to a doctor, you just assume that’s it. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do,” she told her friend Kyle Richards, who interviewed her for the article.

She also shared, “At first, I didn’t even really do the research on melanoma because I didn’t want to know all of the bad things. But there’s a difference between self-diagnosing yourself and being an advocate for your health.”

Teddi shared her frustration about not getting full scans earlier, saying, I went to the doctor every three months… but they didn’t scan me because nothing was above stage one. But look what happened.”

She’s now undergoing immunotherapy and expects to continue treatment for about two more years.

