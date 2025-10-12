Taylor Swift sends fans WILD as she teases big announcement on Good Morning America

Taylor Swift has sent fans wild after she teased a big announcement coming tomorrow on Good Morning America.

Good Morning America announced on October 12 that Taylor Swift will share an exclusive update during its October 13 broadcast.

The teaser, which quickly drew tens of thousands of engagements, comes on the two-year anniversary of her Eras Tour concert film’s premiere and amid her ongoing “showgirl” era promoting The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift has an announcement on Good Morning America tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TLlK01mpGs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2025

Despite the desire for a tour from fans, many do not believe this is the announcement, after the star recently admitted she was “tired” after the lengthy Era’s tour.

When host Greg James asked if she’s got an “itch” to tour again, she immediately shut down the idea, while appearing on BBC Radio 1.

“No. I am going to be really honest with you,” she said. “I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I’d want to do it really well again.”

After travelling since March 2023, she concluded her historic Eras Tour in December 2024. The $2 billion-grossing 149-show run took place all over the world, from Singapore and Warsaw to Mexico City and the United States.

Fans have been buzzing with theories, suggesting possibilities such as an Eras Tour documentary or a streaming release for her latest film, given the singer’s history of unveiling major news on the ABC program.

See what they are saying below:

TAYLOR SWIFT IS MAKING AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON GMA pic.twitter.com/xu9j2vyqd9 — idk ( Taylor’s version ) ❤️‍🔥 (@Dina_thebolter) October 12, 2025

who even needs morning coffee when taylor swift was just announced to be making an exclusive announcement on good morning america on the 13th which is swift day and the anniversary of the eras tour film — mariah ❤️‍🔥 (@alltooriah) October 12, 2025

Ideas: She’s announcing another album, she’s announcing a tour, she’s quitting music, she’s starting her own production company, or she’s announcing the life of a showgirl/Eras tour documentary! — Its Kristie Bish 🩵 (@ItsKristieBish) October 12, 2025

She’s about to announce her wedding date👀 pic.twitter.com/yt6kLJXgM8 — LeXXXi (@LexiOrtizz) October 12, 2025

T-TOUR!! *I scream as they throw me into the eras tour pit* — beesviolets ౨ৎ (@Cmhfan4life) October 12, 2025