Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Taylor Swift sends fans WILD as she teases big announcement on Good Morning America

Taylor Swift
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Taylor Swift has sent fans wild after she teased a big announcement coming tomorrow on Good Morning America.

Good Morning America announced on October 12 that Taylor Swift will share an exclusive update during its October 13 broadcast.

The teaser, which quickly drew tens of thousands of engagements, comes on the two-year anniversary of her Eras Tour concert film’s premiere and amid her ongoing “showgirl” era promoting The Life of a Showgirl.

Despite the desire for a tour from fans, many do not believe this is the announcement, after the star recently admitted she was “tired” after the lengthy Era’s tour.

When host Greg James asked if she’s got an “itch” to tour again, she immediately shut down the idea, while appearing on BBC Radio 1.

“No. I am going to be really honest with you,” she said. “I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I’d want to do it really well again.”

Taylor Swift | Credit: Mert Alas

After travelling since March 2023, she concluded her historic Eras Tour in December 2024. The $2 billion-grossing 149-show run took place all over the world, from Singapore and Warsaw to Mexico City and the United States.

Fans have been buzzing with theories, suggesting possibilities such as an Eras Tour documentary or a streaming release for her latest film, given the singer’s history of unveiling major news on the ABC program.

See what they are saying below:

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL