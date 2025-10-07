Taylor Swift FINALLY responds to Super Bowl Halftime Show rumours – and why she hasn’t done it yet

Taylor Swift has finally responded to rumours she declined to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying it has “nothing” to do with her NFL star fiancé, Travis Kelce.

During her Monday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer responded to rumours that she would be appearing in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor explained that although her management did receive an informal approach from Roc Nation, the Jay-Z-founded organisation that organises the Super Bowl’s entertainment performers, she was never formally offered the position.

The 35-year-old clarified that her choice has nothing to do with any contract disputes involving the rights to performance footage or with her fiancé, Travis.

“This is nothing to do with Travis,” Taylor told host Jimmy Fallon.

“The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week putting his life on the line… and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be.'”

Addressing footage rights rumours, Taylor denied the suggestion that she turned down the show due to the NFL withholding ownership of the performance.

Jay-Z has always been very good to me,” she clarified, saying: “Our [business] teams are really close.”

The NFL ultimately announced that Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, California, next year.

In a statement, the 31-year-old – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – said: “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself.”

“It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

“Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el (Go and tell your grandmother that we will be the) HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”