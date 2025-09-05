Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding location ‘revealed’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot in Rhode Island.

According to Page Six, the couple are hoping to wed in the Ocean State as soon as next summer, with sources claiming the singer is eager to start a family.

While some gossip columns have suggested the pair are in no rush, insiders insist, “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children.”

Even Governor Dan McKee has thrown his support behind the potential big day, noting that Rhode Island “has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

Clearly, the state is ready to roll out the red carpet.

Taylor’s Rhode Island pad in Watch Hill, Westerly, is currently getting a £1.5 million ($1.7 million) facelift.

There’s a new wing going in with a 16×24-foot bedroom, more bathrooms (because, obviously, guests need options), and a swanky kitchen that’s probably Instagram-ready.

The estate, which Taylor snapped up in 2013 for £14.7 million ($17.5 million), already comes with eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, over five acres of gardens, and a swimming pool that screams “summer bashes.”

And bashes? She’s practically famous for them.

Her star-studded Fourth of July parties at her Rhode Island home are always legendary, with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes spotted splashing about last August.

Taylor even turned it into pop culture gold with The Last Great American Dynasty, a song about the mansion’s former owner, Rebekah Harkness, a scandalous socialite who filled the pool with champagne in the 1940s.