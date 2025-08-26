Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced they are engaged.

The couple, who first went public with their romance in 2023, announced the big news on Instagram.

Sharing a collection of snaps, the superstar wrote: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married. 🧨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Among the snaps, the pair were captured embracing each other in a sweet hug, as the superstar showed off her gorgeous ring.

The photoshoot appeared to take place in a gorgeous garden surrounded by flowers.

Travis recently addressed some misconceptions surrounding his romance with Taylor Swift, insisting that the pair fell in love organically.

Speaking to GQ on their September cover, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed over his partner, whom he has been dating since September 2023.

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love,” he confessed about his relationship.

“It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out,” he explained in the article.

“But I would say that it’s as normal of….It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint, it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organised process,” Travis noted.

“When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with,” he continued.

“We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are,” he added. “We share all those values. It kind of just took the f–k off,” the sports star said of his romance.