Sydney Sweeney welcomes new addition to her family after calling off engagement

Sydney Sweeney has welcomed a new addition to her family after reportedly calling off her engagement to her partner, Jonathan Davino.

The actress and Jonathan are understood to have gone their separate ways in January due to “major issues.”

Now, the 27-year-old has shared an Instagram post confirming that she is officially a dog mom again, and wrote: “introducing sully bear ❤️.”

Sydney shared some cute snaps of her and her new German Shepherd puppy, and wrote: “so far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend.”

“My bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”

The Euphoria star also has a pitbull-mix named Tank.

Although Sydney and Jonathan are understood to be taking time away from their relationship right now, the pair were recently spotted in Florida together in photos obtained by The Sun.

This comes amid ongoing rumours that she is dating her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, after they both attended Glen’s sister’s wedding in Texas last month.

However, speaking recently on TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the Top Gun: Maverick star was asked about the actress attending his sister’s wedding.

He insisted there’s a simple explanation for why she was there, and shared: “Leslie and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding. The Powells know how to do it right.”

Glen then went on to laugh off the question about them being there together, and said: “Timing is everything in this world, isn’t it?”

Additionally, the actor’s mom, Cyndy Powell, addressed the rumours that the pair are secretly seeing each other and told the Daily Mail back in March that “they’re definitely not together.”

Cyndy noted that Sydney attended the wedding “with a friend” and described the notion of her and Glen dating as “silly.”

“We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend. We were all together so much and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her,” she explained.

Sydney and Jonathan started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022 while keeping their relationship on the down-low.

However, an exclusive source shared with the DailyMail that the couple have decided to postpone their wedding.

According to the insider, the pair are going through a “rough patch” and attempting to “reassess” whether they should stay together at all.

Rumours began to circulate about the state of their relationship after Sydney chose to delete a photo of her and her partner kissing.

The post was celebrating the New Year, and included a number of photos with pals, captioned: the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favourite.”

Now, according to Us Weekly, the pair have “called of their wedding,” but are yet to break up.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider said.

Glen and Sydney first sparked romance rumours whilst filming 2023’s Anyone But You together in Australia, with fans claiming that their chemistry both on-and-off screen was undeniable.

These romance rumours were further ignited when Glen split up from his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, in April 2023 – only months after the movie was filmed.

While promoting the movie, Glen admitted that he and Sweeney agreed to “play up” the dating rumors as publicity for the rom-com although she was in a very serious relationship with Jonathan at the time.

When asked about their decision to lean into their characters, Ben and Bea, Powell opened up about taking advantage of their “authentic chemistry.”

“I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she’s very smart. She’s very smart,’ the Twisters actor told Business Insider. ‘I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?”

“Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” he explained.