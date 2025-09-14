Ad
Suspect in Charlie Kirk assassination on ‘special watch’ in Utah jail as investigation continues

Charlie Kirk
The suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk is reportedly on “special watch” in a Utah jail as the investigation continues.

On Wednesday afternoon, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck.

According to reports, he was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, but later died due to his injuries.

According to CBC News, Tyler Robinson, the suspect, is being evaluated to determine whether he is a risk to himself or others.

With his court appearance set for Tuesday, his motive is still unclear, with assumptions of his political ideology circulating on the internet.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody late on Thursday, after a 33-hour manhunt, after his father persuaded him to surrender to the police.

Charlie Kirk

At a press briefing on Friday, investigators revealed that the suspect had told his father he would prefer to commit suicide than give himself up.

The father then called a family friend who is a youth pastor.

According to the authorities, both males made an effort to calm down the suspect.

Charlie Kirk

The suspect was taken into custody by the US Marshals at approximately 22:00 local time on Thursday after the pastor, who also works as a court security officer, called them.

According to officials, Tyler Robinson is being detained without bond in Utah County Jail on a number of initial allegations, including obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a handgun, and aggravated murder.

Attorney General Derek Brown of Utah stated on Friday that “everything is on the table,” but he did not specify whether officials will seek the death sentence.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, made her first public statements since her husband was shot and killed.
Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk Turning Point USA/Youtube

Following his detainment, Charlie’s wife, Erika Kirk, spoke out about the death of her husband.

Erika Kirk, who stood by the empty chair where her husband recorded “The Charlie Kirk Show,” promised on Friday to continue her husband’s legacy.

