Suki Waterhouse reveals the surprising reason why she was hospitalised

Suki Waterhouse has shared that she’s been hospitalised after wearing pants that were too tight, leading to health complications.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star shared the reason why she’s been absent from social media and wrote herself on X, “Suki you never tweet anymore…”

She continued: “Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you?”

In another post, the 33-year-old shared a selfie taken from what appears to be a hospital bed, as well as a photo of herself performing on tour for her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin album.

The photo from stage showed Suki wearing black leather pants, which she paired with a white crop top and a matching bedazzled coat.

The Have My Fun singer is due to return to the stage on August 7, when her tour takes Aspen, Colorado.

This news of her hospitalisation comes over a year after the actress gave birth to her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

While the couple, who have been dating since 2018, have not revealed the name of their daughter, Suki has shared that she is already hitting major milestones.

In an interview with E! News last September, she said: “I’m just absolutely obsessed with her. She’s turning over, sitting up, trying to crawl, doing all the things.”

However, when asked if her daughter had seen any of Robert’s movies yet, she quipped that it’s “a long way in the future.” The Twilight star on the other-hand told Vogue in January, “I thought they were just smelling the baby powder… But then I had a baby, and I was like: ‘My baby smells incredible.'”

He added: “There’s something there, I can identify her. She doesn’t smell like other babies.”

Suki and Rob welcomed their daughter in March 2024.