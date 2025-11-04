Suits and Pretty Little Liars stars confirm pregnancy with their third child

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario have announced that they are expecting again.

Suits actor Patrick and Pretty Little Liars star Troian have confirmed that they are about to welcome their third child together.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2016, are already parents to two daughters – seven-year-old Aurora and four-year-old Elliot.

Patrick recently took to Instagram to open up for the first time about their pregnancy, as well as to share a first glimpse at Troian’s blossoming bump.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of his wife, the 44-year-old began: “We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first.

“We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it. We don’t know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you’ll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them. We don’t know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time,” Patrick continued.

“We’ve been here before but we’ve never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing. What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We’ll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else,” the TV star gushed.

“We don’t know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents. It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon….” Patrick added.

Many of Troian’s fellow Pretty Little Liars stars have since congratulated the couple on their pregnancy, with Ian Harding commenting: “So so so happy for you folks. Congratulations!”

Creator Marlene King added: “Congratulations on your beautiful, growing family.”

Troian has yet to open up about her pregnancy, but the actress did share a brief mention of her baby news amid her 40th birthday.

On Instagram, the expectant mum revealed a video showcasing her birthday celebrations, along with the caption: “Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it.”