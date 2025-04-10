Stylist Law Roach shares update on Tom Holland and Zendaya wedding plans

Friend and stylist of Zendaya, Law Roach has shared an update on Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding plans.

At the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this year, the actress was seen flashing a massive diamond ring on her ring finger.

According to The Times, the Challengers star played coy when asked if she was engaged following the ceremony.

Now, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and Friend Law Roach has given an insight into the wedding planning.

When asked by E! News if he would help out with the wedding dress, Law simly replied: “Of course.”

However, the stylist claimed the wedding would not be anytime soon: ““It’s far away,” he said. “They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year, and there’s a lot of premieres next year.”

Although neither celebrity has commented on the enagement publically, Tom’s father, comedian Dominic Holland, has recently confirmed that the two are getting married.

He wrote in a post on his Patreon account: “Tom, as you know by now was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring.”

“He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

NOBODY MOVE ZENDAYA AND TOM ENGAGEDDDD pic.twitter.com/a7VMs3zU0X — Sarah | CLOIS (@sydglenx) January 6, 2025

“Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear,” he added.

Dominic added that he believes his son was “more concerned with the stone, its size and clarity, its housing, which jeweller,” whereas most guys worried about their ability to finance an engagement ring. Tom’s father acknowledged in his post that he was worried about how the attention would affect the couple’s relationship. Dominic Holland confirms Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement in a new Patreon post: “Tom was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring, spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out…” pic.twitter.com/3lISUNAel6 — Zendaya Info (@zendayainfos) January 10, 2025 He wrote: “I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb.” “And even though show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention […] yet somehow right at the same time, I am completely confident they will make a successful union.” Tom and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-man: Homecoming in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until 2021 following years of dating rumours.