Stevie Wonder FINALLY addresses wild rumour that he can see: ‘You know the truth’

Stevie Wonder has finally addressed the longstanding wild rumour that he has the ability to see and has been faking it for decades.

The music icon has responded to rumours that have questioned his blindness, something he had previously made fun of.

However, during a performance in Cardiff last week, Stevie Wonder gave a moving speech in which he addressed this long-standing conspiracy.

Stevie Wonder finally addresses the long-running rumors that he can actually see pic.twitter.com/LSHeIVgSoK — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 14, 2025

Speaking to the crowd in Cardiff, he stated: “I must say to all of you, something that I was thinking, ‘When did I want to let the world know this?’ But I wanted to say it right now.”

“You know there have been rumours about me seeing and all that? But seriously, you know the truth,” the 75-year-old said.

“Now, that was a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what colour they are, but what colour is their spirit?”.

The musician has always kept things lighthearted when discussing his blindness.

During a 2015 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, the musician listed the best “advantages” of being blind, including, “You can act like you don’t see nothing when you really do” and “You can say you didn’t see that when you did.”