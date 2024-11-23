Singer Khalid comes out as gay after being outed on social media

Singer Khalid has come out as gay after being outed on social media.

On Friday night, the 26-year-old El Paso native, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, addressed his sexuality on X, formerly Twitter.

He posted a short tweet which read: “🏳️‍🌈!!! there yall go. next topic please lol.”

🏳️‍🌈!!!

there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

A user replied to the tweet, writing: “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!”

Khalid politely reposted the tweet, writing: “I am! And that’s okay.”

On the platform, the hitmaker continued to express his truth.

He wrote: “I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality!”

“In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall,” he continued.

In response to a fan claiming: “the closet was glass baby, but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry 🤍,” Khalid responded: “I wasn’t hiding anything! it’s just not any of your business.”

I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business https://t.co/jAW9f7I5oO — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Another fan responded, sharing a video of the singer dancing to his track Satellite.

The follower captioned it: “Then there was the LGBTQ anthem he gave us in 2022 but ya’ll kinda slept. Either way.. hate that Khalid was forced out but he wasn’t “hiding” it. He just didn’t need to TELL nobody.”

Khalid reposted the sentiment writing: “‘thank you!!!! I was never hiding.”

He finished off his evening, by thanking his fans: “aight love yall thank yall I’m off this ✌️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid (@thegr8khalid)

The R&B singer appeared to be alluding to a few posts made by fellow musician Hugo D. Almonte.

“One of your favourite gay R&B singers sucked my d*** and it was really bad,” the 28-year-old singer said on X earlier in the day, raising eyebrows.

Hugo did not stop there as he continued: “I was dating this dumb a** singer he’s ugly as f*** but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb a**!”

Hugo has since deleted the tweets off the platform.