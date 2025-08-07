Selena Gomez reveals that she and Taylor Swift became ‘best friends’ over certain romances

Selena Gomez has revealed how she and Taylor Swift became “best friends” as they bonded over certain romances together.

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast, the actress explained that she and the global pop star “dated the Jonas Brothers” at the same time.

“I dated Nick, and she dated Joe Jonas,” Selena recalled. “It was cute. We were young… We didn’t know what we were doing.”

The Only Murders in the Building star added: “I was about 15, she was about 18, and that’s when it was the crazy curly Taylor, and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up… It was really sweet.”

The pair now “like to say the best things [they] got out of those relationships was each other.”

Taylor and Joe went their separate ways in 2008, while Selena and Nick called it quits that same year – and again in 2010.

The Rare Beauty founder clarified on that the exes all “know and love each other” still to this day.

“At that age, we became best friends and bonded over the breakup. As girls do,” she said.

“Then, I don’t know, we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after. And here we are now 16 years later.”

Taylor is widely believed to have written her hit song Love Story about her time with Joe, but Selena told listeners that she had heard the 2008 track before it was released.

“I was in a hotel room, and I remember it vividly… I instantly heard it and thought, ‘This is one of the most beautiful songs ever.’”

Before playing it, Taylor – who Selena praised as an “incredible chameleon” – told her pal, “OK, I just want to play you this song. But just, like, I don’t know. It’s going to be the first single, I think. I think.”

Elsewhere during the podcast episode, Selena looked back on her teen years again — specifically, when she met now-fiancé Benny Blanco at age 16.

Selena thought the producer was “nice” and “funny,” but she acknowledged that the “timing” wasn’t right.

However, when she did develop romantic feelings for Benny, after initially asking him to “hook [her] up with anybody he knew that was cute,” she was “terrified” that “people [were] going to get mad” because they worked together on her music.

The pair went public with their romance in 2023, and Benny got down on one knee the following year.