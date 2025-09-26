Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding plans leaked ahead of star-studded ceremony this weekend

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding plans have been leaked ahead of their star-studded nuptials this weekend

The couple, who got engaged last December, hired celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss – beloved by the Kardashians – to oversee their big day in Montecito, California.

Selena, 33, and Benny, 37, will tie the knot on a sprawling private estate that’s being transformed with luxury tents and top-tier security – reportedly costing $300,000 – to safeguard the couple and their 300 A-list guests.

The coastal enclave of Montecito, a celebrity haven in Santa Barbara County, also counts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry among its residents.

It’s just a short drive from Beverly Hills, where the bride and groom own a $35 million Spanish-style home.

Those staying overnight are expected to be accommodated at El Encanto, an opulent spa resort perched in the Santa Barbara hills.

Owned by Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, the resort commands rates of over $1,000 per night and, unsurprisingly, is fully booked for the weekend.

Naturally, the guest list for the wedding is very star-studded – with Paris Hilton expected to attend, per her sister Nicky Hilton.

Selena’s longtime friend Taylor Swift will also be among guests, however, it’s unlikely she will be joined by her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce.

“Taylor is planning to attend but she’ll probably be going solo as Travis has a game in Kansas the next day,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “That’s all still under discussion.”

Another name no longer expected to appear is Meryl Streep, 76.

According to the insider, she was “planning to attend but told Selena she now won’t be able to.”

Despite this, Meryl’s rumoured partner Martin Short – who shares the screen with Selena in Only Murders in the Building – will attend, alongside their co-star Steve Martin.

Selena has even joked that Marty will act as their “ring bearer”.

The entire event is being carefully managed by Mindy Weiss, the powerhouse planner behind many Kardashian milestones.

According to one insider, Mindy is the “only person outside of Selena and Benny who knows the exact location” of the nuptials.

“Even caterers won’t be told until Saturday,” the insider explained. “They will be preparing food elsewhere then bring it in last minute. All other deliveries will be on the same schedule as the caterers.”

As for the afterparty, it’s understood the couple have asked Snoop Dogg to entertain their guests.

The hip-hop legend, 53, has previously collaborated with Blanco and BTS on the 2022 single Bad Decisions.

Selena and Benny’s love story stretches back a decade, to their first collaboration on her 2015 hit Same Old Love.

They reunited in 2019 for I Can’t Get Enough before turning their friendship into romance four years later.

After dating quietly for six months, they went public in December 2023.

Certain of their future together, Benny proposed a year later with a dazzling $1 million diamond ring.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Selena gushed to fans: “Forever starts now.”

The singer’s path to this happy ending hasn’t been without its challenges, as Selena famously had a long and complicated relationship with Justin Bieber.

The 31-year-old is now married to Hailey Bieber, and the couple share a one-year-old son, Jacks.