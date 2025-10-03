Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to over four years in prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced to over four years in prison.

The 50 month sentence was handed down by Judge Arun Subramanian at a New York court on Friday.

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and the judge said the evidence the court had seen against him was “massive”.

The sentencing comes after a US judge denied Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attempt to have his criminal conviction on felony prostitution-related counts overturned.

In Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian stated that he saw “overwhelming evidence of Combs’ guilt” in relation to his treatment of singer Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, and a woman referred to as Jane in courtroom proceedings.

Ahead of his sentencing on October 3, prosecutors had requested that the judge sentence Combs to 11 years in prison.

Defence attorneys requested a maximum of 14 months, which, if approved, would have allowed the rapper to be released this year due to his time already served at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

The judge also dismissed claims that the prostitution case was tainted by evidence used to support the more serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, on which Combs was found not guilty.

In July, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution, but cleared of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

He had pleaded not guilty to all charges and had vehemently denied all allegations of sexual abuse against him.

Combs was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two charges of sex trafficking, and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

If the rapper had been found guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering conspiracy, he might have been sentenced to life in prison.

Ahead of the sentencing, Diddy begged the judge overseeing his criminal case for leniency.

In a four-page letter, the rap mogul expressed remorse for his past actions, writing that he is sorry “for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused.”

He also claimed to have undergone significant personal change during his 13-month incarceration at a Brooklyn jail.

The letter was delivered to the court on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled sentencing on Friday.

In his letter addressed to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs apologised for physically assaulting his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura.

“I literally lost my mind,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be heavy burden that will have to forever carry.”

He also issued an apology to an anonymous witness referred to as “Jane” during the trial, acknowledging the destructive role drugs and excess played in his life.

“I lost my way,” he wrote. “My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.”

At the same time, Combs’ accusers also submitted statements to the court, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they say he inflicted.

They also warned of the potential consequences if he is released.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up,” wrote Cassie Ventura.

She argued that Combs shows no sign of remorse or personal growth, stating, “He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

In his letter, Combs claimed he is a reformed individual, noting he is now sober for the first time in 25 years.

“The old me died in jail and new version of me was reborn,” he wrote.

The music mogul urged Judge Subramanian to show mercy, “not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children.”

He asked the court to consider the impact of a long sentence on his seven children and his 84-year-old mother, who recently underwent brain surgery.