Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs facing new federal charges a month before trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing new federal charges just a month before his trial is set to start.

The rapper has been indicted on new charges, bringing a total of five against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

After facing three counts in the past, the 55-year-old music mogul entered a not-guilty plea.

Prosecutors have claimed that between 2004 and 2024, Mr. Combs exploited women through his business enterprise.

Regarding the most recent accusations, his defence team has not yet responded.

This new charges come after the majority of Rodney Jones’ claims against Diddy were dismissed in a major trial update.

A judge rejected most of the allegations made against the 55-year-old music entrepreneur in a sexual assault case brought against him by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, The judge rejected five of the nine accusations Jones made against Diddy.

In a suit filed in February 2024, Jones claimed that the music mogul had drugged and threatened him for more than a year, from September 2022 to November 2023, and had sexually assaulted and harassed him.

The lawsuit also named Diddy’s son, Justin, his firm, Combs Global, and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, as defendants.

According to Rolling Stones, the judge wrote: “[Combs’] alleged refusal to honor the contract with Jones is not itself a RICO predicate act, even if the contract breach resulted from Jones’s refusal to participate in Combs’s alleged racketeering scheme.”

The judge also rejected allegations of contract violations and careless and deliberate emotional distress.

A complaint alleging a violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) was dropped against Diddy’s business, Combs Global.

However, trafficking claims against Diddy and Khorram were allowed to proceed.

Claims for sexual assault and premises responsibility will also be brought against the defendants.

In September, a lawsuit was filed by producer Lil Rod, who claimed the rapper sexually assaulted and harassed him.

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, a former producer and videographer for the rapper, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that for more than a year, Diddy allegedly sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the record producer is seeking $30 million in damages.

Mr. Jones who produced nine songs on Diddy’s most recent album, Love from September 2022 to November 2023, said that while working on the project, he lived with the Bad Boy founder in various U.S. cities, and would also vacation with the 54-year-old outside of the country.

Mr. Jones claimed that during this time, he: “witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on the Love album.”

The rapper was arrested on September 16th and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A number of sexual assault allegations have been made against the 54-year-old since his arrest in several different lawsuits.

Diddy is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York as he is awaiting trial.