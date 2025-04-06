Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie to testify against rapper in sex trafficking trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie will reportedly testify against the rapper in his upcoming sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors have filed a petition on Friday, April 4, stating that “Victim-1” will not be providing anonymous testimony at Combs’ impending trial.

According to PEOPLE, sources have revealed that “Victim-1” is Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The filing stated: “She is prepared to testify under her own name. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public.”

“This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds,” prosecutors state.

“Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial.”

In September 2024, Combs was initially charged with three charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The most recent indictment against Combs, which was obtained by PEOPLE after being made public by federal prosecutors in New York City on April 4, added one additional count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Cassie was the first to speak out against the 54-year-old, accusing him of rape, assault and repeated physical abuse in a lawsuit filed in November 2023.

The former couple dated on and off from 2007 until 2018.

At the time, Diddy vehemently denied her “offensive and outrageous allegations”.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a legal document that was filed in Manhattan’s Federal District Court: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

In the lawsuit, the 37-year-old claims that Diddy allegedly controlled and abused her for over a decade.

The lawsuit accuses Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, of allegedly threatening to suppress her music if she did not obey his “violent” orders.

The suit explains that the mother-of-two never went to the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

In May of last year, Cassie broke her silence on a video of her ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs violently assaulting her back in 2016.

The rapper previously apologised for his “inexcusable” behaviour after a video emerged of him violently attacking his then-girlfriend in the hallway of a hotel.

Following this, Cassie shared a statement on Instagram thanking fans for their support over the past few days.

She wrote: “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my vounger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.”

“Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

She concluded her post by writing: “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie.”

After CNN published the surveillance video online, the rapper was forced to speak out.

After CNN published the surveillance video online, the rapper was forced to speak out.

The shocking clip shows the rapper chasing his then-girlfriend down a hallway before he grabbed her by the back of the head and threw her on the ground.

The musician proceeded to kick her twice as she lay motionless on the ground, before he started dragging her back to their room by her hoodie.

According to a previous lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy, which has since been settled, the incident allegedly occurred at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

In court documents, the songstress claimed Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage of the attack.

In a statement to CNN, another attorney for Cassie, Douglas Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs.”

A statement from his lawyer Ben Brafman said: “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

The following day, Cassie dropped the suit and announced that they had settled “amicably”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, the Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900.

For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.