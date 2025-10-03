Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs begs judge for leniency ahead of sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has begged the judge overseeing his criminal case for leniency, ahead of his sentencing on Friday.

In a four-page letter, the rap mogul expressed remorse for his past actions, writing that he is sorry “for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused.”

He also claimed to have undergone significant personal change during his 13-month incarceration at a Brooklyn jail.

The letter was delivered to the court on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled sentencing on Friday.

Diddy was found guilty in July on two counts related to prostitution, and now faces a potential 20-year prison term.

Prosecutors have asked for a minimum sentence of 11 years, while his legal team is pushing for his release later this month.

In his letter addressed to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs apologised for physically assaulting his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura.

“I literally lost my mind,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be heavy burden that will have to forever carry.”

He also issued an apology to an anonymous witness referred to as “Jane” during the trial, acknowledging the destructive role drugs and excess played in his life.

“I lost my way,” he wrote. “My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.”

At the same time, Combs’ accusers have also submitted statements to the court, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they say he inflicted.

They warn of the potential consequences if he is released.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up,” wrote Cassie Ventura.

She argued that Combs shows no sign of remorse or personal growth, stating, “He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

In his letter, Combs claimed he is a reformed individual, noting he is now sober for the first time in 25 years.

“The old me died in jail and new version of me was reborn,” he wrote.

The music mogul urged Judge Subramanian to show mercy, “not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children.”

He asked the court to consider the impact of a long sentence on his seven children and his 84-year-old mother, who recently underwent brain surgery.

Combs is expected to make a personal statement in court on Friday, prior to the judge’s ruling.

His legal team, which includes four attorneys scheduled to speak, also plans to present a 15-minute video — though its contents remain undisclosed.

Although Combs was acquitted in July of the most severe charges — including racketeering and sex trafficking, which carried a potential life sentence — the jury found him guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Prosecutors argue that Combs remains “unrepentant” and are pressing for a significant prison term.