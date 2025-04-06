Saturday Night Live take savage swipe at Morgan Wallen following his ‘sudden departure’ from latest episode

Saturday Night Live have taken two savage swipes at Morgan Wallen following his “sudden departure” from the show last week.

On March 29, Morgan Wallen appeared as the musical guest on the show, alongside recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison.

The country singer performed multiple songs from his upcoming album I’m the Problem, including lead single I’m the Problem and Just in Case.

However, Morgan quickly left when it came time for the cast, musical guest, and host to come together on stage, and say their goodbyes.

Before the closing credits rolled during the Saturday Night Live season 50 episode, Mikey Madison spoke to the audience and expressed her gratitude.

As the titles ran on the screen and music played, the cast joined her on the stage, however Morgan chose not to hang around.

Country artist Morgan Wallen skips the traditional SNL cast hugs during post-credits and walks off lastnight followed by a post boarding his jet leaving saying “Get me to God’s country” he was the guest performer this weekend pic.twitter.com/rgFEPRCDOd — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) March 30, 2025

Although there has been a lot of speculation as to why the singer took off so quick, SNL wasted no time in poking fun at Morgan.

James Austen Johnson portrayed Donald Trump in the first monologue of the show, speaking about the latest tariff adjustments.

“I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It’s called McDonald Island,” James said in the skit.

James then made a jab at Morgan’s social media post following his SNL performance, stating: “Get me to God’s country, right?”

During the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost made another jab at the singer.

Speaking about Trump’s highly contested tariffs once more, Colin said they caused the stock market to have its worst week in five years.

“Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion. Money is leaving the stock faster than Morgan Wallen at good night,” Colin joked.