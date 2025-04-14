Sarah Michelle Gellar pens emotional tribute to late Shannen Doherty on 54th birthday

Sarah Michelle Gellar has penned an emotional tribute to the late Shannen Doherty on what would have been her 54th birthday.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star died at the age of 53 on July 13, last year following a battle with breast cancer.

Alongside a touching message, Sarah shared a sweet photo with Shannen and a video of the pair together on the star’s last birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Sarah wrote: “For as long as I can remember, we have celebrated our birthdays together @theshando This year I will keep that tradition, and celebrate you. I am so glad we were all together on this day last year, not knowing it would be the last like this. Happy Birthday Shannen. 🕊️”

Sarah and Shannen had been close friends for over 30 years.

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the Cruel Intentions star shared that she and Shannen, who reportedly met in the 1990s through their respective Warner Bros. TV shows, talked every day.

She’s amazing,” Sarah said at the time.

“It’s funny, my husband always says that you always learn better from your friends than your spouse. I’ve learned so many recipes from Shannen during quarantine because she’s much more patient with me in the kitchen.”

At the time of her passing, Sarah shared a sweet message and photos of the pair over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

She captioned the post: “How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because there was so much love.

“Thank you for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honour her.”

Sarah continued, “More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory, let’s support our favourite animal charities.”

“Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there, or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work.”

“I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔.”