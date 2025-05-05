Ryan Reynolds ‘dodges’ question over friendship with Travis Kelce after star ‘unfollows him’ on social media

Ryan Reynolds appeared to “dodge” a question over his friendship with Travis Kelce after the star “unfollowed him” on social media.

While assisting Green Day in celebrating their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, the 48-year-old actor brushed off questions about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

As the Deadpool & Wolverine star approached fans to sign autographs, Melanie Miller from Backgrid asked: “What happened with Travis Kelce? Are guys good? Are you guys friends? How come he unfollowed you?”

Ryan appeared to ignore the questions as he walked away and continued to sign autographs before heading back to the ceremony.

Last week, it was reported that eagle-eyed fans had noticed Travis had unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, amid rumours Taylor is “preparing” to be subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

At the time, a Reddit user noticed the “unfollowing” writing: “yikes.”

Screenshots posted by another Redditor revealed that Travis used to follow Ryan, but no longer does.

One fan said: “They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts prior to the drama,” alluding to the recent court battle between Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

According to Page Six, a source told the publication the unfollowing was made because of the “messy legal nightmare” surrounding the film It Ends With Us.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, frequently went on double dates with Blake and Ryan and used to spend a lot of time with them.

The co-stars of “Green Lantern” were also seen supporting Travis from the sidelines during Chiefs games.