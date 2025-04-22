Rob Kardashian seen for the first time in YEARS in rare family photo

Rob Kardashian has been seen for the first time in years in a rare family photo.

The 38-year-old has remained out of the spotlight for years, and is completely absent from his family’s reality show on Hulu and Disney+.

On Monday, Rob’s older sister Kim shared photos from the Kardashian family’s Easter celebrations, including a snap of her reclusive brother.

The 44-year-old captioned the post: “EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real.”

“Happy Easter everyone ♡,” she added.

Rob appeared in the fourth slide of Kim’s carousel, posing alongside her, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and some of their children — Dream, 8, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, True, 7, and Tatum, 2.

Rob shares his only child, Dream, with his ex Blac Chyna.

Fans were clearly delighted to see Rob, with one commenting under the post: “The kids look adorable, but seeing Rob is a special treat 💙.”

Another wrote, “I’m so happy to see Rob!!” while a third added, “Oh am very happy to see @robkardashianofficial ❤️❤️.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Easter at Kris’ lavish home in Palm Springs, where they often spend major holidays.

While Rob used to be a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and even had his own spinoff show Rob & Chyna with his then-girlfriend Blac Chyna — he stepped back from the spotlight before the show ended in 2021.

The 38-year-old is yet to make an appearance on their new Hulu show, but has made some cameos over the phone.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloe shared an update on their rarely-seen brother.

Responding to speculation Rob lives in her house, Khloe denied this, but revealed he lives in the same neighbourhood.

Khloe confirmed he was doing well, and joked: “I call him the Wizard from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ because he likes to be behind the curtain.”