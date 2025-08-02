Rihanna set to embark on highly-anticipated tour after welcoming her third child

Rihanna is set to embark on a highly-anticipated new tour after welcoming her third child, after she cancelled numerous gigs that were supposed to take place in London this summer.

The singer, who is currently preparing for the arrival of her baby with partner A$AP Rocky, has reportedly rearranged the shows.

According to the reports, the 37-year-old had been rumoured to be planning a six-concert residency in London in July to mark her return to music.

It was then claimed that Rihanna pulled out of the proposed gigs at West Ham’s stadium, just before they were set to be publicly announced.

However, this tour is now set to be on for 2026, according to The Sun, which will mark her first UK shows since 2016.

A source told the outlet: “Rihanna and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year.”

“The dates will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of [her last album] Anti, and fans can expect to hear her new music too.”

“Rihanna might be pregnant with her third baby but she is the ultimate working mum and has the support of her partner A$AP Rocky.”

These concerts would’ve been Rihanna’s first in almost a decade, after the release of her last album Anti, back in 2016.

At the beginning of this month, the A$AP accidentally revealed the gender of his and Rihanna’s unborn child.

The music icons already share two kids together: RZA (3) and Riot (2).

In May, the couple confirmed the news as the Met Gala got underway in New York, where the rapper was a co-chair alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James.

Their longtime photographer, Miles Diggs, shared the happy news via Instagram ahead of the red carpet, posting a photo of the singer in the rain with her baby bump on display.

Speaking on the red carpet of the film’s world premiere, Entertainment Tonight asked the rapper, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” he immediately replied: “It is, man, it is.”

Appearing flustered, A$AP then held up a plush toy of Smurfette, as he said: “Right here, you know what I’m saying? Right here.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna appeared more coy, simply stating: “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette! I don’t know! Could be a Papa Smurf! Who knows!”

When asked if the baby’s name would start with an R, a running theme for the couple’s other children, she confirmed: “It’s always going to be an R name, that’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”