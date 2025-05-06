Rihanna reveals how baby no.3 will affect her upcoming album

Ad
Rihanna has revealed how baby number three will affect her upcoming album, after announcing her pregnancy on the carpet of the 2025 MET Gala on Monday night.

Wearing head-to-toe Marc Jacobs, the singer dazzled fans and attendees alike as she styled her tailored outfit around a baby bump.

Stopping to speak with Entertainment Tonight at the MET, she shared that she was “good. I’m shockingly feeling okay.”

 

She continued: “Not too overwhelmed at the moment. At first, I was kinda like ehhhh… and I’m tired. But, I’m excited.”

When asked if this pregnancy is going to “pause” the production of her new album, R9, the 37-year-old laughed, and said: “Nooo. Maybe a couple of videos. I can sing.”

Rihanna released her last studio album, Anti, in 2016 and has been teasing new highly-anticipated music for awhile now.

Then, with asked by the outlet about her latest bridal Savage X Fenty collection and if she had any other big news to share, she quipped: “It’s not our first bridal line.”

 

“Nah girl, you know I don’t keep secrets very long,” she said before walking on back up the steps.

Fans suspected that an engagement might have be on the cards for her and A$AP Rocky when she launched her own bridal lingerie collection.

The Diamonds singer has been in a relationship with A$AP for about five years now, and the pair share two kids together: RZA (2) and Riot (1).

Although they have made no comments in the past on tying the knot, fans were quick to suspect that this may be a step closer to a big announcement.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky | Instagram

In the collection’s photoshoot, she showed off her figure in a baby pink lingerie set, complete with suspenders and stockings.

The 37-year-old further sparked engagement rumours as she also wore a huge, dazzling diamond ring for the shoot.

Although this could have been purely a costume piece, fans were quick to comment under the photos to express both their excitement and curiosity.

One Instagram user wrote: “So is this confirmation? Wifey, wifey, wifey, wifey, wifey.”

Another added: “Are we getting the wedding we’ve all been dreaming about?”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Ahead of the MET Gala, Vogue’s Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour branded Rihanna and the rapper as a couple with an “enormous amount of style.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the fashion legend opened up about her thoughts on this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

She revealed that she was particularly looking forward to having Rihanna and A$AP arrive at the function.

“Well, I mean, first of all, they’re very talented, they’re very brilliant, I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style,” Anna told the outlet.

Anna Wintour

“I actually talked to A$AP Rocky yesterday about what he was going to wear, but no clue on what she’s going to wear yet,” she added.

The 75-year-old also admitted that she was rather excited for this year’s theme and seeing all the looks.

“I think it’s wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time, and also the amazing talent of many Black designers and for me, it’s a joy and an honour to work at the Met,” she said.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
