Rihanna hints an engagement is on the cards for her and A$AP Rocky in new campaign

Rihanna has hinted that an engagement might be on the cards for her and A$AP Rocky, as she has just launched her own bridal lingerie collection.

The pop star has been in a relationship with A$AP for around five years, and the pair share two kids together: RZA (2) and Riot (1).

Although they have made no comments in the past on tying the knot, fans were quick to suspect that this may be a step closer to a big announcement.

The Diamonds singer has come out with a Savage x Fenty bridal lingerie collection and released a new photoshoot modelling the designs.

Rihanna showed off her figure in a baby pink lingerie set, complete with suspenders and stockings.

The 37-year-old further sparked engagement rumours as she also wore a huge, dazzling diamond ring for the shoot.

Although this could have been purely a costume piece, fans were quick to comment under the photos to express both their excitement and curiosity.

One Instagram user wrote: “So is this confirmation? Wifey, wifey, wifey, wifey, wifey.”

Another added: “Are we getting the wedding we’ve all been dreaming about?”

This comes after Anna Wintour branded Rihanna and the rapper as a couple with an “enormous amount of style.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the upcoming Met Gala in May, the fashion legend opened up about her thoughts on this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Anna will host this year’s Met alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams, and A$AP.

In fact, she is particularly looking forward to having A$AP and his partner Rihanna arrive at the function.

“Well, I mean, first of all, they’re very talented, they’re very brilliant, I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style,” Anna told the outlet.

“I actually talked to A$AP Rocky yesterday about what he was going to wear, but no clue on what she’s going to wear yet,” she added.

The 75-year-old also admitted that she is rather excited for this year’s theme and seeing all the looks.

“I think it’s wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time, and also the amazing talent of many Black designers and for me, it’s a joy and an honour to work at the Met,” she said.

Likewise, Rihanna is a big fan of the fashion mogul and last October shared with Access Hollywood how much she was looking forward to the Met Ball.

“This is probably one of my favourite themes of all of them, I’ve had tons of incredible themes with the Met ball that I enjoy but this one, it made me respect it so much more,” said the Diamonds singer.

She also explained that she hopes this year’s party will make a “historic milestone” due to the important theme.

The Fenty Beauty founder continued: “It’s also a celebration of history and it’s just bringing it to the forefront on a platform where we’ve been kind of hidden and it’s just accepting it, like yeah! We got this!”

“We’ve been doing this and now I’m excited to see Anna Wintour put that on the forefront, so much respect, I can’t wait to be there. I’m not going to miss this one.”