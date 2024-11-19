Ad
Ridley Scott slams Denzel Washington’s claim that a same-sex kiss was cut from Gladiator II

Denzel Washington | Gladiator II
Ridley Scott has slammed Denzel Washington’s claim that a same-sex kiss was cut from Gladiator II.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Denzel Washington and is the Irish star’s most successful movie to date in Ireland.

The long-awaited sequel has grossed $1.5 million at the Irish box office so far.

Denzel told Gayety earlier this month that he shared a kiss with another actor on set: “[I] actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, I think they got chicken.”

He added: “I kissed a guy full on the lips and they… I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later.”

However, Ridley slammed these claims during an interview with Variety on Monday.

“He kills the Senator, is that what you mean?” Ridley asked in response to the interview, explaining: “Denzel said he kissed a man on the lips, but it didn’t make the final cut.”

Ridley insisted,: “No, that’s bulls**t.”

Another man off camera said: “We even went back and looked at the film, there was never (a gay kiss).”

Ridley stated: “They never did. They acted the moment and it didn’t happen. It didn’t happen because they acted the moment as if he (did).”

However, the same interviewer caught up with Denzel on the red carpet, and claimed Ridley Scott had never seen the kiss.

“It’s much ado about nothing, it really is much ado about nothing, you know, they’re making more of it than it was,”  Denzel said.

“I kissed him on his hands, I gave him a peck and I killed him,” Denzel said with a laugh.

When the interviewer who is a gay man, joked: “us gay boys wanna see Denzel kissing another man,”

The actor said: “Well, I don’t have the part yet, are you gonna write it?”

