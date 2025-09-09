REVEALED: Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles take HUGE step in romance as they enjoy ‘fun and fresh’ relationship

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have appeared to have taken a huge step in their relationship, as they are reported to be enjoying their “fun and fresh” romance.

The pair first sparked dating rumours last month, after they were photographed enjoying a stroll through Rome.

Sources have since told Page Six that the couple is “no mere fling,” following reports they were “merely hooking up.”

In new photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, the Hollywood couple appeared to take their romance to the next level, as they enjoyed lunch with Zoë’s famous father, Lenny Kravitz.

The pair were photographed, holding hands as they made their way into Sant Ambroeus in NYC‘s West Village for lunch.

The actress looked chic as she rocked a slip skirt with flats, as Harry styled smart trousers and a white top.

In other photographs, Zoë’s father, Lenny, paired a sheer top with flared jeans and a man bag.

A source recently told Page Six of Harry and Zoë’s budding romance: “I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60. It’s so hard to date as a celebrity—Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. (But) it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun.”

The source added: “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”

The sighting comes shortly after a report claimed Harry Styles and Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz “confirmed the romance rumours” the week before being spotted in Rome, linking arms in late August.

A source told The Sun at the time, in early August: “Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers.”

“They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.”

“They walked in together, it was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple,” the source added.

The outing came shortly after Zoë was rumoured to be dating her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, with the pair spotted looking cosy in Paris, just days before being spotted with Harry.

According to TMZ last month, insiders claimed that the couple, who have been promoting their new film, were “just friends and not dating,” despite rumours that they were more than coworkers.

Best known for her roles in The Studio, The Batman, Big Little Lies, and the Divergent trilogy, Zoë was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020.

She then started dating 45-year-old actor Channing Tatum in 2021 after they met on the filming of her first feature film as a director, Blink Twice.

Two years later, they announced their engagement, but broke up in the latter part of last year.