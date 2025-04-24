Report claims Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman ‘preparing’ to be subpoenaed in Blake Lively legal battle

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are reportedly “preparing” to be subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The celebrities became involved in the dispute after the actress sued her “It Ends with Us” co-star in December, claiming sexual harassment and a “hostile work environment on set.”

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit in January, alleging Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds were plotting to harm his reputation.

All parties involved dispute the accusations made against them, and an intensive trial date is set for March 29, 2026.

Now, a source has told the Daily Mail, that Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift, close friends of the couple, will “definitely be served this week.”

The source continued: “It could happen at any time.”

According to Justin, Taylor once interrupted a meeting between Blake and Justin to compliment Blake on his new rewrites.

According to Justin’s lawsuit, Blake altered a crucial sequence in which the major characters first meet, and he met Blake at her house in New York City to talk further about it as the film was being made.

According to Justin, Ryan was present from the beginning, “singing the praises of Blake’s rewrite,” while Taylor showed up at the flat a few hours later to “give her two cents.”

In March, reports claimed Justin Baldoni will call on Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynold’s friend and co-star in order to get a “full scope” of Ryan’s behaviour during It Ends With Us filming.

According to a source: “Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial, there is no way he cannot.”

“Baldoni’s legal team is doing everything they need to do to get a full scope of Ryan’s conduct during the time that It Ends with Us was filmed.”

“As Ryan’s good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial. They are not going to leave any stone unturned.”