Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ‘officially’ files for divorce from husband of ten years

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has “officially” filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, PK Kemsley.

The couple have been married since 2015 and share two children – 10-year-old son, Jagger, and 8-year-old daughter, Phoenix.

According to TMZ, the reality star filed the petition on Friday in L.A County, and according to documents, is seeking sole custody of their two children.

In the divorce documents, filed by Dorit’s attorney Samantha Spector, she has requested spousal support from PK.

In May of last year, amid ongoing speculation surrounding their marriage, the pair shared a joint statement on social media confirming they are “reevaluating their relationship”.

They wrote: “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage.”

“We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”

“To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.

“We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

The couple had been plagued by split rumours for almost two years, after Dorit’s RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne predicted that they would be the next couple from the show to split during an October 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

At the time, Dorit responded in an Instagram comment that said: “Misery loves company. What else can [I] say 🤷🏼‍♀️. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

Last year, the reality stars shut down rumours they were separating in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the Kemsleys said.

“We have not separated, nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

“We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding,” they continued. “We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumours and hearsay that are not true.”

Despite their denials, multiple outlets in the US recently reported that the pair were in counselling and that PK was living in a hotel.

With cameras set to start rolling on season 14 of RHOBH, fans can expect to see the fallout of the couple’s relationship in upcoming episodes of the hit reality show.

The couple have been through a lot in recent years.

In October 2021, Dorit was robbed at gunpoint at their home while PK was in the UK for work.

The couple’s two children were in the house sleeping at the time.

Dorit suffered from PTSD after the incident, which is said to have had an effect on their marriage.

Dorit was asleep in their Encino Hills home when three men broke in back in October 2021.

Two of the suspects walked into Dorit’s bedroom and she woke to them at the of end of her bed.

Her children, Jagger and Phoeni,x were asleep in the house, and she begged the robbers: “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.”

Shortly after the incident, Dorit took to her Instagram and released a statement.

She wrote: “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

“My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed. My family now needs to start the healing process.”

“I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work with through the trauma.”

Weeks after the robbery in November 2021, they hit headlines again when PK was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

PK’s attorney Alan Jackson said at the time: “PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit.”

“He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities.

“This would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson.”