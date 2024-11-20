Prosecutors for Diddy not permitted to consult jail cell notes

To prepare for the rapper and producer’s sex trafficking trial, a US court has ordered prosecutors to burn all copies of handwritten notes that Sean “Diddy” Combs took while incarcerated.

During a Tuesday’s hearing in Manhattan Federal Court, US District Judge Arun Subramanian said prosecutors should not review the notes.

He said he has to consider the defence’s claim that they were protected by attorney-client privilege, a legal theory that protects private correspondence between attorneys and their clients.

“Get rid of them,” Judge Subramanian instructed the prosecutors.

Beginning on May 5, 2025, the music mogul will stand trial on three felony counts: transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy.

According to Combs’s solicitors, the sexual encounters detailed in the indictment were consensual.

On October 28, as part of a large, prearranged sweep by multiple federal agencies at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, prosecutors with the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan were provided with images of the notes an investigator took while searching Combs’s cell.

According to the authorities, Combs wrote about bribing possible witnesses and learning details about them.

They claimed that lawyer-client privilege shouldn’t be applicable since it might amount to obstruction of justice.

“The information at issue is not protected,” prosecutor Mary Slavik said at the hearing.

According to Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo, the notes dealt with defence tactics and witnesses.

According to Agnifilo, confiscating the notes violated Combs’s constitutional rights to a fair trial, self-incrimination, and unjustified searches and seizures.

According to Agnifilo: “This has been a complete institutional failure.”

Judge Subramanian will retain a copy of the notes until he decides whether prosecutors can use them to support their case.

In addition, Combs is requesting his release on $50 million bond, which is supported by his $48 million Florida home and the co-signature of multiple family members.

Judges have denied him bail three times, citing concerns that he could influence witnesses.

On Friday, a hearing about the bail application is planned.

On Tuesday, prosecutors concurred that Judge Subramanian should not review Combs’s notes when determining whether to grant him his release.

Diddy has been accused of running a criminal enterprise that allegedly forced women to “fulfill his sexual desires.”

Court documents have alleged the music mogul “wielded the power” of his status to “lure female victims… to engage in extended sex acts” called “Freak Offs”.

“During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant,” the indictment said.

Back in March, three of the rapper’s properties were searched in connection to a sex trafficking investigation following a string of allegations dating back to the 90s.

According to US prosecutor Damian Williams, officials found firearms, ammunition and more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant during these raids.

Diddy’s defence team has already launched an appeal against the judge’s bail decision, with a hearing set for Wednesday.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside court: “We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn’t do these things. There’s no coercion and no crime. He’s not afraid of the charges.”

In court documents, the musician is accused of “creating a criminal enterprise” whose members allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson and bribery.

It has also been claimed that he “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct”.

Last November, Diddy was accused of alleged rape and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a lawsuit.

The rapper vehemently denied the allegations, and one day later the pair confirmed that they had settled the lawsuit.