It has been announced that Priscilla Presley will discuss the life of the late Elvis Presley in Dublin during her An Audience with Priscilla Presley: Life After Elvis show.

The 79-year-old will take the stage at the National Concert Hall in October and will draw material from her memoir Softly, As I Leave You.

She’ll reflect on “what it took to leave, what she lost in the process, and that she ultimately found: strength, purpose, and a life beyond the legend.”

According to the National Concert Hall, “From the outside, life at Graceland looked like a gilded, glamorous, and untouchable dream. But behind closed doors, Priscilla was navigating a world that left little room for her own identity.”

“Married at 21 and surrounded by Elvis’s ever-present entourage, she began to realise that the only way to survive was to step away from a life the world envied.”

“In this deeply personal conversation drawing from her forthcoming memoir Softly, As I Leave You, Priscilla will reflect on what it took to leave, what she lost in the process, and that she ultimately found: strength, purpose, and a life beyond the legend.”

The show she will explore her relationship with Elvis after their split, her years as a single mother, and how she found herself after Elvis’ death.

A limited number of premium tickets include an “intimate” 30-minute pre-show chat with Priscilla and a copy of Softly, As I Leave You with a dedication in the book and a selfie.

Tickets for An Audience with Priscilla Presley are priced from €55.00 are on sale this Friday at 10am.

The American businesswoman first met the King of Rock when she was 14 at a party in Bad Nauheim, West Germany, in 1959. He was 24 and serving in the US Army at the time.

After she lived in Elvis’s home in Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for a few years, they married and had one child, the late Lisa Marie Presley.

The couple went on to get divorced in 1973.

She went on to have a successful career in acting, and co-starred with Leslie Nielsen in the Naked Gun movies and played Jenna Wade on the television series Dallas.