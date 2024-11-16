Priscilla Presley reveals major film role Elvis ‘regretted’ not taking

Priscilla Presley has revealed the film role Elvis Presley “regretted” not taking.

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll declined the main part alongside Streisand in the 1976 adaptation of A Star Is Born, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

Elvis, whose career was closely regulated by Tom Parker between 1955 and 1977, frequently battled the limitations imposed by his manager’s preference for financial gain above creative satisfaction.

Priscilla revealed to People that: “Colonel [Tom Parker] talked him out of that, saying, ‘Oh, it’s not going to be good. She’s going to be in charge, not you. Her movie, not yours.'”

Priscilla added: “Elvis regretted that because he felt he could have played that part.”

He wanted to be in great movies, not the stupid movies that he did like Girls! Girls! Girls! That wasn’t Elvis,’ as she reflected on his desire for more meaningful roles.

She explained: “Colonel did not get him really at all,’

“That was hard for both Jerry and I, but you couldn’t say anything to Colonel. You just had to keep quiet.”

Elvis Presley appeared in thirty-one motion pictures between 1956 and 1969, with differing degrees of success in his acting and music.

Elvis wanted to be seen as a serious actor in the early years of his career, hoping to achieve the same level of fame as James Dean or Marlon Brando.

But as his films became worse over time, Elvis had all but given up acting by 1969, when he starred in the unmemorable romantic comedy Change of Habit.

With a powerful performance in the 1968 Comeback Special on NBC, Elvis brought his career back to life and solidified his place as a major force in entertainment and music.