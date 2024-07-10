Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish shares ‘excruciating’ battle with endometriosis

Janel Parrish has opened up to her followers about her struggle with endometriosis.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared her story via Instagram to her 10.7 million followers.

The 35-year-old explained that she’s been diagnosed with endometriosis, a disorder that causes pelvic pain when tissue similar to the lining of a uterus grows outside of the organ.

“I usually keep my private life private,” Janel shared on Instagram on July 9.

She continued, “But I wanted to share this to see if it can help other women suffering to know they’re not alone.”

Janel said she was suffering from “excruciating pain” for months without knowing the cause until she received her diagnosis.

She then underwent surgery to remove cysts and scar tissue that she got “as a result of the disease.”

The actress is not the only celebrity to get candid about their battle with endometriosis: Halsey, Molly-Mae Hague, Chrissy Teigae, and Bindi Irwin have also spoken out about their diagnoses.

For Halsey, she wants others to know that a balance can be achieved between life and treatment.

She wrote on Twitter, “If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease, please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment, and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.”

“In my recovery, I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper.”

Endometriosis is a long-term condition in which tissue, such as the womb lining, starts to grow in other places—such as the ovaries, the lining of the stomach, and the fallopian tubes—causing pain.

According to The Endometriosis Association of Ireland, 1 in every ten women in Ireland suffer from the condition, and over 176 million women worldwide.

There is no cure for endometriosis, but there are several treatment and management options. The best treatment depends on your individual situation, so make sure to go to your doctor to discuss your options.