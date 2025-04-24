Pedro Pascal hits out at JK Rowling over her celebration of Supreme Court trans ruling

Pedro Pascal has hit out at JK Rowling over her celebration of a Supreme Court trans ruling, which stated that the definition of the term “women” only relates to biological women.

Last week, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the definition of a woman is based on biological sex, meaning transgender women are not considered women in the eyes of the law.

Following the news, the Harry Potter author shared a photo of herself on a yacht while smoking a cigar.

She captioned the photo: “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.”

Following this, activist Tariq Ra’ouf took to Instagram to call for a boycott of any future Harry Potter projects to ensure that “every single thing that’s Harry Potter-related fails.”

He described JK’s behaviour as “awful and disgusting” and stated that actions like these have “consequences.”

As well as liking the video, Pedro commented on the post, saying: “Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

The Last of Us star is known for being an advocate for trans rights, and has shown his support for the transgender community many times in the past.

Earlier this year, the actor reposted a quote on Instagram that read: “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

He wrote in the caption: “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorising the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

Pedro’s sister, Lux, is transgender and he revealed that he’s extremely protective over her.

Speaking with Esquire, the 50-year-old shared that his sister is a “powerful” person and doesn’t need to rely on him for support and protection, and said: “I need her more than she needs me.”

“I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf but she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Last month, JK seemingly took a brutal swipe at certain Harry Potter stars after they confirmed they did not support her views on the transgender community.

The 59-year-old, who is working as an executive producer on the new TV adaptation of the Harry Potter series, suggested that she will never forgive the actors who called her out.

JK, whose first name is Joanne, replied to a thread on X which asked: “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?”

To which, she replied: “Three guesses. Sorry, but was irresistible🤣🤣🤣.”

She is here seemingly referencing Daniel, Emma and Rupert, who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Wesley in all 8 Harry Potter films.

This post comes as JK continues to make controversial comments on the transgender community, and she has claimed that the “trans women are women” mantra is “idiotic.”

She has also campaigned against former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s gender bill.

This review found teenagers have been permitted to change gender based on “remarkably weak evidence.”

In the past, Daniel has confessed “nothing in my life” would have happened if not for JK.

However, he confirmed that didn’t mean he owes the author “the things he truly believes.”

In addition to this, at the 2022 BAFTA’s, Emma took a swipe at the Harry Potter creator.

The 31-year-old was introduced on stage by host Rebel Wilson to present the award for Outstanding British Film.

Rebel introduced her by saying: “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

Walking on stage, Emma added: “I’m here for ALL the witches.”

This is not the first time JK took a swipe at Daniel and Emma online, and last year said they can “save their apologies.”

She has addressed their criticism of her harmful views on the transgender community, and suggested she won’t “forgive them.”

Daniel wrote an essay for The Trevor Project in support of the trans community, apologising “for the pain” the author’s comments caused.

Emma also wrote: “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

A user wrote to her on X saying: “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

To which, the author replied: “Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

