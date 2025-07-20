Paul Wesley announces engagement to girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley has announced his engagement to girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg.

In November 2022, the couple first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Italy.

Now, taking to Instagram, Natalie announced the news as she showed off the oval-cut sparkler.

Sharing a black and white photo of her ring, she wrote: “Yes 🤍, Always and forever.”

Paul celebrated the news by sharing a sweet snap of the pair on his Instagram Stories, with Natalie’s ring front and centre.

In a rare March 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Paul talked candidly about his relationship, stating that the key to their close bond is to keep things light-hearted and humorous.

“There are two people that are the funniest people in my life — Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend,” he said at the time.

“I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh,” he added.

“I think it’s probably one of the most important things in a relationship.”

The sighting came just months after the actor’s rep confirmed that, after three years of marriage, Paul and Ines de Ramon had quietly split.

A spokesperson for the ex-couple told PEOPLE in September 2022 that they were no longer together, and their divorce was finalised in 2024.

Since then, Ines has moved on to Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, with the pair beginning to date in the fall of 2023.