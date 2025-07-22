Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 just weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76, just weeks after his farewell show with bandmates Black Sabbath.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” they continued.

With seven surgeries in the last five years, including a fourth spinal operation in 2023, Ozzy had been candid about his health in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aston Villa (@avfcofficial)

His passing comes just weeks after he performed his last-ever live performance with his Black Sabbath bandmates.

For the first time since 2005, the 76-year-old musician performed alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, in their original line-up.

As 42,000 devoted fans watched, Ozzy, who had also been dealing with Parkinson’s disease since 2019, said goodbye to live performances but said he hoped to continue creating songs.

As he concluded the gig in his hometown of Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was founded almost 56 years ago, the heavy metal vocalist had some moving words for Villa Park.

The 76-year-old said: “It’s the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

A message on screen then read: “Thank you for everything, you guys are f***ing amazing. Birmingham Forever.”

Frontman Ozzy thanked fans again for their continued support during his 50 years in the music business.

As the 42,000-strong audience applauded him, Ozzy acknowledged at one point: “You have no idea how I feel.”

Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all of his upcoming shows at the time amid his ongoing health battle, in 2023.

The Black Sabbath singer said: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

Ozzy continued: “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

“I want to thank my family… my band… my crew… my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all…”