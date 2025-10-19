Ad
Our favourite looks from the Academy Museum Gala

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
On Saturday, the 18th of October, the 2025 Academy Museum Gala got underway in Los Angeles.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures uses the money raised from the annual star-studded event to support its public programming, education programs, and numerous exhibitions.

Many glamorous stars stepped out for the event, see our favourites below:

Jenna Ortega

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Kaia Gerber

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Olivia Rodrigo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Charli XCX

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Check The Tag (@checkthetag)

Hilary Duff

