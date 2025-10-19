Our favourite looks from the Academy Museum Gala

On Saturday, the 18th of October, the 2025 Academy Museum Gala got underway in Los Angeles.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures uses the money raised from the annual star-studded event to support its public programming, education programs, and numerous exhibitions.
Many glamorous stars stepped out for the event, see our favourites below:
Jenna Ortega
View this post on Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
View this post on Instagram
Kaia Gerber
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo
View this post on Instagram
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
View this post on Instagram
Charli XCX
View this post on Instagram
Hilary Duff
View this post on Instagram
Ad