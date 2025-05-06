Our favourite looks from the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala is always the biggest night for celebrity fashion, and this year didn’t disappoint.
This year’s theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and with the dress code being ‘Tailored for You’, A-listers stepped onto the famous steps of the Met in custom pieces that were as bold as ever.
From jaw-dropping suits to sleek, statement-making gowns, the red carpet was overflowing with nods to Black excellence, heritage, and high-fashion drama.
Check out our favourite looks from the night below:
Zendaya – Louis Vuitton
Sabrina Carpenter – Louis Vuitton
Doechii – Louis Vuitton
Dua Lipa – Chanel
Teyana Taylor – Marc Jacobs
Sydney Sweeney – Miu Miu
Kim Kardashian – Chrome Hearts
Lewis Hamilton – Wales Bonner
Colman Domingo – Valentino
Miley Cyrus – Alaïa
Emma Chamberlain
Gigi Hadid – Miu Miu
Coco Jones
