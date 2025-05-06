Our favourite looks from the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala is always the biggest night for celebrity fashion, and this year didn’t disappoint.

This year’s theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and with the dress code being ‘Tailored for You’, A-listers stepped onto the famous steps of the Met in custom pieces that were as bold as ever.

From jaw-dropping suits to sleek, statement-making gowns, the red carpet was overflowing with nods to Black excellence, heritage, and high-fashion drama.

Check out our favourite looks from the night below:

Zendaya – Louis Vuitton

Sabrina Carpenter – Louis Vuitton

Doechii – Louis Vuitton

Dua Lipa – Chanel

Teyana Taylor – Marc Jacobs

Sydney Sweeney – Miu Miu

Kim Kardashian – Chrome Hearts

Lewis Hamilton – Wales Bonner

Colman Domingo – Valentino

Miley Cyrus – Alaïa

Emma Chamberlain

Gigi Hadid – Miu Miu

Coco Jones