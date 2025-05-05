We have curated a list of our favourite looks from last year’s Met Gala ahead of tonight’s red carpet.
The theme for this year’s star-studded fundraiser, which always takes place on the first Monday of May, is “Tailored for You.”
Attendees will be invited to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
The 2025 #MetGala dress code has been announced! Here’s everything you need to know: https://t.co/CyRmXA19PW pic.twitter.com/ox2ruzNjKg
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 4, 2025
US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.
The co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour.
Check out our favourite looks from last year:
Ayo Edibiri
After a high-octane awards season filled with trophies and best-dressed wins alike, #AyoEdebiri has proven herself a bona fide fashion star. Tonight she seals the deal with her debut at the 2024 Met Gala. https://t.co/D3nDoYXoJN pic.twitter.com/yMbHGu5859
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 6, 2024
Bad Bunny
one thing about bad bunny is he’ll never wear a plain black suit to the met gala like these other men! he’s not afraid to serve pic.twitter.com/aKl4QV1uMO
— ☻ (@baldnito) May 6, 2024
Zendaya
As one of this evening’s official Met Gala co-hosts, #Zendaya was bound to deliver a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet—and the A-list star certainly didn’t disappoint. See how she brought the drama in Margiela here: https://t.co/swS1b0DWLm pic.twitter.com/EcMQCOpxm4
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 6, 2024
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey was named one of the best dressed at the Met Gala by W Magazine, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Time, Hello, E! News, People, Elle etc. pic.twitter.com/j2L6Y4E16B
— Carla ౨ৎ (@oceanblvdvinyl) May 7, 2024
Lily James
🎥 Lily James at the MET gala, via @VanityFair: pic.twitter.com/y3g3Ujc4mE
— best of lily james (@badpostslily) May 6, 2024
Jennifer Lopez
#MetGala co-chair Jennifer Lopez sparkles on the steps pic.twitter.com/R3PtKAx13I
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2024
Elle Fanning
elle fanning at the 2024 met gala pic.twitter.com/bviUjOz9E4
— ♓︎ (@PISCESPRADA) May 8, 2024
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the Met Gala #MetGala #EddieRedmayne pic.twitter.com/Scd2X8OSAU
— a🌪️ (@framesofchaos) May 6, 2024
Tyla
Ya’ll ready for this year’s Met Gala ?🤭 pic.twitter.com/M48xDlQ5uw
— Tyla_Updates (@Tyla_seethal21) April 22, 2025
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande working the 2024 Met Gala carpet 😍#metgala pic.twitter.com/cIvvYlsqvK
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) May 6, 2024
Dua Lipa
View this post on Instagram
Kim Kardashian
View this post on Instagram
Gigi Hadid
View this post on Instagram
Kylie Jenner
View this post on Instagram