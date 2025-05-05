We have curated a list of our favourite looks from last year’s Met Gala ahead of tonight’s red carpet.

The theme for this year’s star-studded fundraiser, which always takes place on the first Monday of May, is “Tailored for You.”

Attendees will be invited to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The 2025 #MetGala dress code has been announced! Here’s everything you need to know: https://t.co/CyRmXA19PW pic.twitter.com/ox2ruzNjKg — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 4, 2025

US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

The co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Check out our favourite looks from last year:

Ayo Edibiri

After a high-octane awards season filled with trophies and best-dressed wins alike, #AyoEdebiri has proven herself a bona fide fashion star. Tonight she seals the deal with her debut at the 2024 Met Gala. https://t.co/D3nDoYXoJN pic.twitter.com/yMbHGu5859 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 6, 2024

Bad Bunny

one thing about bad bunny is he’ll never wear a plain black suit to the met gala like these other men! he’s not afraid to serve pic.twitter.com/aKl4QV1uMO — ☻ (@baldnito) May 6, 2024

Zendaya

As one of this evening’s official Met Gala co-hosts, #Zendaya was bound to deliver a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet—and the A-list star certainly didn’t disappoint. See how she brought the drama in Margiela here: https://t.co/swS1b0DWLm pic.twitter.com/EcMQCOpxm4 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 6, 2024

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey was named one of the best dressed at the Met Gala by W Magazine, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Time, Hello, E! News, People, Elle etc. pic.twitter.com/j2L6Y4E16B — Carla ౨ৎ (@oceanblvdvinyl) May 7, 2024

Lily James

🎥 Lily James at the MET gala, via @VanityFair: pic.twitter.com/y3g3Ujc4mE — best of lily james (@badpostslily) May 6, 2024

Jennifer Lopez

#MetGala co-chair Jennifer Lopez sparkles on the steps pic.twitter.com/R3PtKAx13I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2024

Elle Fanning

elle fanning at the 2024 met gala pic.twitter.com/bviUjOz9E4 — ♓︎ (@PISCESPRADA) May 8, 2024

Eddie Redmayne

Tyla

Ya’ll ready for this year’s Met Gala ?🤭 pic.twitter.com/M48xDlQ5uw — Tyla_Updates (@Tyla_seethal21) April 22, 2025

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande working the 2024 Met Gala carpet 😍#metgala pic.twitter.com/cIvvYlsqvK — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) May 6, 2024

Dua Lipa

Kim Kardashian

Gigi Hadid

Kylie Jenner

