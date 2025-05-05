Ad
Our favourite looks from last year’s Met Gala

Met Gala 2024
We have curated a list of our favourite looks from last year’s Met Gala ahead of tonight’s red carpet.

The theme for this year’s star-studded fundraiser, which always takes place on the first Monday of May, is “Tailored for You.”

Attendees will be invited to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

The co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Check out our favourite looks from last year:

Ayo Edibiri 

Bad Bunny

Zendaya

Lana Del Rey

Lily James

Jennifer Lopez

Elle Fanning

Eddie Redmayne

Tyla

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

 

Kim Kardashian

 

Gigi Hadid

 

Kylie Jenner

 

