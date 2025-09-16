Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford dies aged 89

Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford has died at the age of 89.

His publicist Cindi Berger, Chairman and CEO of Rogers and Cowan PMK, confirmed the news in a statement.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” she said.

“He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy,” the statement concluded.

A Hollywood icon, Redford rose to fame in the 1960s and ’70s with classic films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men.

Known for his rugged charm and thoughtful performances, he also made a mark behind the camera, winning an Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People (1980).

Beyond film, Redford is the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, which became a major platform for independent cinema.

Throughout his career, he has been a vocal advocate for environmental and political causes, earning recognition both in and outside the entertainment industry.